David Bargmann

Age 68

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.