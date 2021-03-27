 Skip to main content
David Bargmann
David Bargmann

David Bargmann

Age 68

David Bargmann, 68, of rural Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

