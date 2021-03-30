David Bargmann

David (Dave) R. Bargmann

March 31, 1952 – March 25, 2021

David (Dave) R. Bargmann, 68, of rural Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Genoa, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska, following the funeral service.

The family invites you to join them in the St. Luke's Fellowship Hall after Interment for a lunch and time of remembrance.

Dave Bargmann was born March 31, 1952, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Raymond and Irene (Mueller) Bargmann. He attended District 5 Rural School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. Dave was a lifelong member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, where he served as an usher.