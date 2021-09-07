David Bender
June 20, 1930 - September 5, 2021
David Bender, 91, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice.
David Simon Bender was born June 20, 1930, in Humphrey, Nebraska. He was the ninth of 10 children born to Simon and Sabina (Albers) Bender. David attended Humphrey St. Francis School, graduating in 1948. After graduation, he began farming on the family farm. On Oct. 5, 1953, he was joined in marriage to Mary Ann Zach and was one month away from celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. Making their home on the home place, they were blessed with six children. After a lifelong career of farming, they moved to Humphrey in 2003. David was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In 2015, Dave was proud to host a Bender family reunion celebrating 95 years on the family farm as well as his 85th birthday. Last June, he enjoyed a day on the farm with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, celebrating 100 years on the family farm and his 90th birthday.
Dave enjoyed participating in bowling and golf leagues throughout his life and played a pivotal role in establishing the Steepleview Golf Course. His retirement was busy enjoying bus trips, going on golf excursions, playing cards and visiting casinos. A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he rarely missed a televised game. He loved his red tractors as much as his daily trips out to Beller and Backes. Dave did not know a stranger and used his charm, quick wit and friendly teasing to make friends wherever he went.
Dave was a huge fan of high school athletics. Over the years he was a supporter and popular fan of teams and athletes from Pawnee City, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Mercy and Humphrey. His greatest love, though, was following his grandchildren in all their activities. Putting countless miles on his vehicles, Grandpa was always there cheering, giving a thumbs up, a high five or a toot from his truck horn to let them know how proud he was. He loved talking to his children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, always remembering and asking them about important things going on in their lives—from tee ball to their jobs—he cared about it all.
David is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Richard (Sherry) Bender and Gary (Kim) Bender; daughters, Sandy (Jim) Murnan and Lori (Bret) Wallin; 12 grandchildren, Joe (Stevie) Bender, Jenny (Cory) Brummels, Julie (BJ) Mendoza, Jeff (Joanna) Murnan, Melanie (Andrew) Clendenen, Megan Murnan, Ashley (Christopher) Johnson, Tori (Carl) Bender, Mark (Christine) Bender, Casey Wallin, Alex (Jonathan) Wenzl and Sydney Wallin; 12 great grandchildren; and a multitude of relatives, friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched.
David was preceded in death by daughter, Barbara; son, Mark; parents, Simon and Sabina Bender; sisters, Mildred Werner, Germaine Liebig and Eileen Wemhoff; brothers, Eugene Bender, Mark F. Bender, Walter Bender, Lavern (Bud) Bender, Melvin Bender and Carrol Bender; parents-in-law, Vincent and Mathilda Zach; sisters-in-law, Madonna Zach and Patricia Zach; and brothers-in-law, Martin Werner, Ferd Liebig and Ferd Sueper.
