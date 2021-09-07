David Bender

Dave enjoyed participating in bowling and golf leagues throughout his life and played a pivotal role in establishing the Steepleview Golf Course. His retirement was busy enjoying bus trips, going on golf excursions, playing cards and visiting casinos. A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he rarely missed a televised game. He loved his red tractors as much as his daily trips out to Beller and Backes. Dave did not know a stranger and used his charm, quick wit and friendly teasing to make friends wherever he went.

Dave was a huge fan of high school athletics. Over the years he was a supporter and popular fan of teams and athletes from Pawnee City, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Mercy and Humphrey. His greatest love, though, was following his grandchildren in all their activities. Putting countless miles on his vehicles, Grandpa was always there cheering, giving a thumbs up, a high five or a toot from his truck horn to let them know how proud he was. He loved talking to his children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, always remembering and asking them about important things going on in their lives—from tee ball to their jobs—he cared about it all.