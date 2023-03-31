David James Bennett

May 29, 2004 - March 28, 2023

David James Bennett was born May 29, 2004, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Jamie and Julie (Korth) Bennett. He received his education at St. Isidore Catholic School and Columbus Public Schools. David was active in many youth sports. He especially enjoyed playing soccer and spending time with his brother, Nicholas, playing Fifa. He enjoyed fishing with his grandpas and sister, Logan, as well as hunting turkey and deer with his mom. He loved his bobcat hunting day with his dad, but his greatest hunting trip was the wild hog hunt in Oklahoma. David had a talent for woodworking and creating projects such as crosses and cutting boards. His skills and creative mind led him to a patent for a goalie glove, which was worn in the World Cup in Panama. He enjoyed four wheeling on the river, camping and his dog, Nala. He loved his family especially his grandparents, cousins and extended family. David also had a strong faith in God and a special relationship with Fr. Joe.