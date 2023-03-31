David James Bennett
May 29, 2004 - March 28, 2023
David James Bennett, 18, of Columbus died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Friday from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.
David James Bennett was born May 29, 2004, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Jamie and Julie (Korth) Bennett. He received his education at St. Isidore Catholic School and Columbus Public Schools. David was active in many youth sports. He especially enjoyed playing soccer and spending time with his brother, Nicholas, playing Fifa. He enjoyed fishing with his grandpas and sister, Logan, as well as hunting turkey and deer with his mom. He loved his bobcat hunting day with his dad, but his greatest hunting trip was the wild hog hunt in Oklahoma. David had a talent for woodworking and creating projects such as crosses and cutting boards. His skills and creative mind led him to a patent for a goalie glove, which was worn in the World Cup in Panama. He enjoyed four wheeling on the river, camping and his dog, Nala. He loved his family especially his grandparents, cousins and extended family. David also had a strong faith in God and a special relationship with Fr. Joe.
He is survived by his parents, Jamie and Julie (Korth) Bennett of Columbus; sister, Logan Bennett of Lincoln; brother, Nicholas Bennett of Columbus; grandparents, Pete and Carol Bennett of Columbus; grandma, Marie Korth of Columbus; aunts and uncles, Sue (Korth) and John Johnson of Omaha, Fred and Sally Korth of Waterloo, Laurie (Korth) and Dean Krings of Omaha, Dan and Sarah Korth of Humphrey, Lisa (Korth) and Todd Schaecher of Monroe, Lela (Korth) and Randy Schaecher, Ben Korth of Columbus, Barbie (Korth) and Lyle Herchenbach of Lindsay, Kimberly Bean of Columbus, Greg Bean of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Kylee Bean of Columbus; along with his extending family and extended friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Ray Korth; great-grandparents, Albert and Leola Dallmann and Erwin and Belle Bennett; and special friend, Dick Streit.
McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.