David Bloebaum

November 7, 1951 – May 8, 2021

David Bloebaum, 69, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Le Mars, Iowa.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home, with the Rev. Murry Jay Johnston officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

David L. Bloebaum was born Nov. 7, 1951, in Columbus to Siegfried (Bill) and Ruth (Otte) Bloebaum. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to New Mexico. After graduating high school, Dave joined the United States Air Force, eventually working full-time as staff sergeant at the National Guard Armory. During this time, Dave would spend his spare time coaching little league football.

After retiring from the military, he became a truck driver so he could travel the countryside. After a successful career as a truck driver, he retired in 2019 from Omaha Steaks.