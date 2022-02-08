David Egger

David L. Egger
Age 69
David L. Egger, 69, of David City, died Feb. 4, 2022. Funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's UMC in David City. Viewing from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials to family wishes. Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
