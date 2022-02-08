 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Egger

  • 0

David L. Egger

Age 69

David L. Egger, 69, of David City, died Feb. 4, 2022. Funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's UMC in David City. Viewing from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials to family wishes. Chermok Funeral Home of David City.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News