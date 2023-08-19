February 21, 1938—August 16, 2023

David F. Kwapnioski, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Aug. 16, 2023, with his family by his side. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be at the church 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, with a rosary service at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. until the service. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

David was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Tarnov, Nebraska, to Peter and Stella (Pytel) Kwapnioski. After living for a time in Colorado, he returned to the area and was united in marriage to Loretta Bialas on Sept. 1, 1960. He worked for Central Sand and Gravel for 48 years, and in his retirement worked for CPS for eight years.

David and Loretta were founding members of St. Isidore Church. David enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and baseball (especially the San Francisco Giants), and listening and dancing to polka music. His greatest joy was his family. He spent much of his retirement watching his grandchildren’s activities and playing with his great-grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife Loretta; son, Ken (Karen) Kwapnioski; daughter, Julie (Todd) Asche; son, Leonard (Cathy) Kwapnioski; son, Tim (Kim) Kwapnioski; grandchildren: Tyler (Sarah), Kyle (Jen), Kelli, Cody (Angie), Emma, Rylee, Sarah, Samuel, Hannah; and great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Landon, Brooks, Malcolm, and Mia.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Stella; and his siblings: Ted, Nancy, Donald, Chester, Lucian, Raymond, Margie, Eugene and Richard.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com.