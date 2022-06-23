David Fitzgerald

September 30, 1953 - June 19, 2022

David Fitzgerald, 68, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Butherus-Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born to Don and Eva Fitzgerald in Fullerton, Nebraska, on Sept. 30, 1953. David graduated from Fullerton High in 1971. He married Sandra Nash on Aug. 15, 1975.

David began his career at Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus, Nebraska, on July 12, 1976. He retired as senior drafter on Oct. 31, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Brad (Julie), Jana and Ryan (Lynn); and grandchildren, Cora Mae, Haley, Jayden, Brooklyn and Casey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the funeral home. Condolences: bmlfh.com