David Fuchs

David Victor Fuchs

February 10, 1933 - September 25, 2021

David Victor Fuchs, 88, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Dave was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Humphrey, Nebraska, the son of Henry “Hank” and Frances (Lubischer) Fuchs. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from St. Francis High School.

After attending a year at Omaha Business School, Dave joined the U.S. Army. He served as a personnel clerk for the 7th Chemical Depot in Germany during the Korean War. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged on April 6, 1955.