David Gonzalez, 29, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Word of Life Church in Columbus with Pastor Mariano Menendez and Pastor Miguel Chavez officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Word of Life Church.

