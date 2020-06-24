David Gonzalez
David Gonzalez, 29, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Word of Life Church in Columbus with Pastor Mariano Menendez and Pastor Miguel Chavez officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Word of Life Church.
To send flowers to the family of David Gonzalez, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.