David Goodwater

David L. Goodwater

Age 80

David L. Goodwater, 80, of Albion, Nebraska, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, Nebraska, with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Nebraska. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, Nebraska.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

