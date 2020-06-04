David Hruby

David LaVern Hruby
October 6, 1946-May 15, 2020
David LaVern Hruby, 73, of Fort Collins, Colorado, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital.
The funeral service was held on May 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. His final resting place is Roselawn Cemetery in Larimer County, Colorado.
David was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Fremont, to Dominic and Tillie (Dostal) Hruby. He was the eldest of seven children. He enjoyed any activity that involved motors and gears, and was particularly fond of tractors of all makes and models. He loved learning about old and new pickups and farm equipment. He made it his business to know every component of a motor, a transmission and new technology in the machinist world. He was particularly fond of his red 1995 Ford F350 diesel pickup that was always kept in pristine condition. David and his JD garden tractor were well known for competitive neighborhood snow removal. One of his favorite pastimes was cutting and gathering wood with his family to stockpile for their winter heating supply.
David attended Nebraska grade schools in Dodge and Howells, and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1964. He entered the U.S. Army directly after graduation. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Milford Technical College and pursued a career as a tool and die technician. After graduation, he was employed at Dale Electronics in Columbus. He moved to Fort Collins and worked for Waterpick Mfg. and later started his own tool and die business, Accurate Tooling Concepts (ATC). In 1972, he was united in marriage to Jane Aerni of Columbus. The twinkle in his eye belonged to his beloved twin girls that were born to this union. He was still operating his own shop at the time of his death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane; twin daughters, Angela of Denver and Andrea of Longmont, Colorado; brother, Martin Hruby of Tok, Alaska; five sisters: Sr. Cynthia Hruby of Omaha, Mary (Roy) Stoltenberg of Cairo, Rita Hruby of Wenatchee, Washington, Bernice (Jim) Slagle of Lincoln, and Lucy (Mike) Turek of Casper, Wyoming.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Tillie Hruby.
