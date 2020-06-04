David Hruby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David LaVern Hruby

October 6, 1946-May 15, 2020

David LaVern Hruby, 73, of Fort Collins, Colorado, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital.

The funeral service was held on May 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. His final resting place is Roselawn Cemetery in Larimer County, Colorado.

David was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Fremont, to Dominic and Tillie (Dostal) Hruby. He was the eldest of seven children. He enjoyed any activity that involved motors and gears, and was particularly fond of tractors of all makes and models. He loved learning about old and new pickups and farm equipment. He made it his business to know every component of a motor, a transmission and new technology in the machinist world. He was particularly fond of his red 1995 Ford F350 diesel pickup that was always kept in pristine condition. David and his JD garden tractor were well known for competitive neighborhood snow removal. One of his favorite pastimes was cutting and gathering wood with his family to stockpile for their winter heating supply.