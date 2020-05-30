David Konz
Age 76
David Konz, 76, of Genoa, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Everyone will be asked to follow all CDC guidelines and masks will be recommended for everyone.
