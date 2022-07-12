David Krause

December 8, 1945 - July 9, 2022

David Krause, 76, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A private family burial will be in the St. Michaels Cemetery in Albion.

David A Krause was born on Dec. 8, 1945, in Tilden, Nebraska to Arthur and Maxine (Leifeld) Krause, and raised on a farm west of Albion, Nebraska. He attended school in Albion at Boone County District 2 Country school, St. Michaels and Albion High School, graduating in 1964.

Right after high school, he worked for Montgomery Wards, managing the shoe department at the Norfolk, Nebraska, store.

Dave was united in marriage to Bonnie Wallick on May 8, 1965. Bonnie and Dave moved to Columbus in 1965 and Dave worked at D&L/Magna/Camaco for 44 years. He worked in production and various Quality functions. For 15 of these years he worked for the corporate office as an ASQC certified quality systems analyst/auditor. He would travel to and work with the various sister plants, even to Mexico.

Dave retired in 2009 and he and Bonnie spent six months of the year near Yankton, South Dakota, and six months of the year in Bullhead City, Arizona. Bonnie passed in 2012 after 47 years of marriage.

Over the course of his adult life, Dave donated 20 gallons of life-saving blood to the Red Cross in three different states: Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.

He enjoyed family and friends, reading, hunting, fishing and camping.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Roland) Busby; grandchildren, Sean (Kenie) Kuta and Kasi (Jeremy) Fitzgerald; great-granddaughter, Riley Fitzgerald; sisters, Diane (Ralph) Naber and Jodi Krohn; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Krause; parents; in-laws and other relatives.

