David Miller

June 30, 1961 – October 29, 2020

David Miller, 59, of Clarks, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, while taking care of his cattle, near Clarks.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Krakow, Nebraska, with Father Bill L'Heureux officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in the Clarks Cemetery in Clarks, Nebraska.

David Alfred was born June 30, 1961, to Ronald and Peggy (Ficken) Miller in Central City. David attended school in Clarks, graduating from Clarks High School in 1979. Following his graduation from the University of Nebraska in 1983, David returned to Clarks to farm and raise cattle. David was united in marriage to Kathleen Frances on June 29, 1985, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Krakow. David would go on to work at Farmers State Bank; he also sold machinery and helped establish Clarks Trikes and Bikes.

David was a board member for Cottonwood Estates, he was on the Merrick County Planning and Zoning Committee, and was a member of the Red Angus American Cattle Association. David enjoyed fishing and going on weekend bike rides. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.