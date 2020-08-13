David Moss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Robert Moss

July 23, 1947-May 21, 2020

David Robert Moss was born on July 23, 1947, in Columbus, to Alice (Loeffler) and Robert Moss. He passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 72 years.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 25, at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd., St. Louis, Missouri, followed by burial with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis. Donations may be made in David's honor, if desired, to Wounded Warriors, Vietnam War Memorial, or a random act of kindness.

Dave grew up in Columbus, attended Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High, was sent to Vietnam while serving in the Army (1966-69), and later enlisted in the Navy (1972-80). He loved his co-workers and working for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. He retired from the company after 32 years.

Dave was always interested in learning, and received his bachelor's and master's degrees while working full time. He also loved to travel and experience different cultures. He did extensive traveling while in the Navy as part of his job and after his retirement. He always enjoyed a good meal with family and friends.