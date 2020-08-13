David Moss

David Robert Moss
July 23, 1947-May 21, 2020
David Robert Moss was born on July 23, 1947, in Columbus, to Alice (Loeffler) and Robert Moss. He passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 72 years.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 25, at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd., St. Louis, Missouri, followed by burial with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis. Donations may be made in David's honor, if desired, to Wounded Warriors, Vietnam War Memorial, or a random act of kindness.
Dave grew up in Columbus, attended Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High, was sent to Vietnam while serving in the Army (1966-69), and later enlisted in the Navy (1972-80). He loved his co-workers and working for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. He retired from the company after 32 years.
Dave was always interested in learning, and received his bachelor's and master's degrees while working full time. He also loved to travel and experience different cultures. He did extensive traveling while in the Navy as part of his job and after his retirement. He always enjoyed a good meal with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved spouse and best friend of 38 years, Mary (Kaltenbach) Moss; loving stepfather to Kelly Reed; adored G'Pa to Brittany Gillmore (Colton) and Lauren Lane (Bailey); dearly loved brother to John Moss (Stella) and Robert Moss; loving brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and loyal friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Moss and mother, Alice (Loeffler) Moss.
