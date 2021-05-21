David Mullin

David Lee Mullin
April 24, 1933 - May 19, 2021
David Lee Mullin, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 19, 2021, after a brief illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the St. Bonaventure Church. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil on Monday at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment with be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.
David was born to Norman Mullin (Buck) and Helen Rose (Lee) Mullin on April 24, 1933, in Spaulding, Nebraska. He was the second of 12 siblings raised in Albion, Nebraska. He was the first in his family to attend college, receiving a vocal music scholarship to UNL. He obtained a degree in music education and began his career teaching band and music, and briefly pursued a career as a tenor. He served his country in the Army and in the State Department as a Diplomatic Courier in the 1960s, traveling and living abroad in Europe, Asia and Africa.
He returned home to Nebraska and married Joan (McNamara) Mullin in 1970. They moved to Columbus in 1975 and together raised three daughters, while Dave worked in real estate and educational sales. Dave enjoyed spending time with his many siblings, nieces and nephews, singing with the St. Bonaventure Men's Choir, traveling to visit his daughters and grandchildren, golfing, Husker football and morning coffee with his many friends and colleagues. He was a devoted and faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Joan; his daughters, Mary (Larry) Nolte, Jenna (F.J.) Higgins and Colleen (Ken) DeCesari; his grandchildren, Hannah (Wyatt) Forney, Halle Nolte, Hudson Nolte, Jack Higgins, Siena DeCesari and Samuel David DeCesari; great-grandchild, Ava Forney; and his siblings, Kay Mikwold, Henry (Nancy) Mullin, Bob (Donna) Mullin, Sally (Kevin) Gallagher, Francie Mullin, Debbie (Mike) Sullivan, Dennis (Ruth) Mullin, Norma (Butch) Kirkland and Hilary (Tim) Christo, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marjorie (Mullin) Saarem; and his brother, Michael J. Mullin.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.
Remembrances may be sent to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.