David Mullin

David Lee Mullin

April 24, 1933 - May 19, 2021

David Lee Mullin, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 19, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the St. Bonaventure Church. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil on Monday at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment with be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

David was born to Norman Mullin (Buck) and Helen Rose (Lee) Mullin on April 24, 1933, in Spaulding, Nebraska. He was the second of 12 siblings raised in Albion, Nebraska. He was the first in his family to attend college, receiving a vocal music scholarship to UNL. He obtained a degree in music education and began his career teaching band and music, and briefly pursued a career as a tenor. He served his country in the Army and in the State Department as a Diplomatic Courier in the 1960s, traveling and living abroad in Europe, Asia and Africa.