David Parsons

July 13, 1942 - July 9, 2021

David Parsons, 78, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. Committal in Schuyler Cemetery with military and fire department honors.

Dave was born July 13, 1942, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Alvin and Marjorie (Newton) Parsons. He graduated from Dumas, Texas High School. On May 8, 1964, he married Mary Plein. Dave served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967. They lived in Texas and Louisiana, moving to Nebraska where they lived in Aurora, Norfolk, Ainsworth and finally to Schuyler in 1973. Dave worked as a mechanic at Wagner Mills for 17 years and GM Express for 17 years. He was a life member of the American Legion, First Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge and served on the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, 13 years as fire chief.