David Schreiber
David Schreiber

David Schreiber

Age 78

David L. Schreiber, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

