David Schreiber

David L. Schreiber

November 8, 1942 - July 24, 2021

David L. Schreiber, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

David Lee Schreiber was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Genoa, Nebraska, to David and Elizabeth Ellen (Travers) Schreiber. He attended Monroe Public School in Monroe, Nebraska, and graduated from Monroe High School in 1960. Dave attended Grand Island School of Business and received a diploma in accounting and bookkeeping. He worked at Becton Dickinson in Columbus, the Bank of Monroe and Cornerstone Bank in Monroe, Nebraska, before retiring in 2002.

On Feb. 12, 1983, David was united in marriage to Beverly J. Johnson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Dave and Bev made their home in Columbus where they raised their two sons, Travis and Jon. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his sons' activities, and more recently his grandson's.