David Schreiber

David L. Schreiber
November 8, 1942 - July 24, 2021
David L. Schreiber, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home.
David Lee Schreiber was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Genoa, Nebraska, to David and Elizabeth Ellen (Travers) Schreiber. He attended Monroe Public School in Monroe, Nebraska, and graduated from Monroe High School in 1960. Dave attended Grand Island School of Business and received a diploma in accounting and bookkeeping. He worked at Becton Dickinson in Columbus, the Bank of Monroe and Cornerstone Bank in Monroe, Nebraska, before retiring in 2002.
On Feb. 12, 1983, David was united in marriage to Beverly J. Johnson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Dave and Bev made their home in Columbus where they raised their two sons, Travis and Jon. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his sons' activities, and more recently his grandson's.
Dave was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on several boards and committees. He was treasurer of the Monroe School Alumni and the Monroe Lions Club for many years. Dave enjoyed bowling, and until his health prevented it, he bowled on at least one weekly league.
David is survived by his wife, Bev Schreiber of Columbus, Nebraska; sons, Travis Schreiber of Columbus, Nebraska, and Jonathan (Ashley) Schreiber of Dodge, Nebraska; grandson, Bryson Schreiber of Dodge, Nebraska; step-granddaughter, Chloe Vandiver of Big Springs, Texas; and brothers, Frederick Schreiber of Omaha, Nebraska, and Kenneth Schreiber of Columbus, Nebraska.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ellen Schreiber; and sister-in-law, Beverly Schreiber.
Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com