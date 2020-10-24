David Sedlacek

December 3, 1951-October 21, 2020

David Sedlacek, 68, of Columbus, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home and continues Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Church. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Directed Health Measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral. Masks are encouraged.

David Sedlacek was born Dec. 3, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Albin and Adeline (Karel) Sedlacek. He grew up on the family farm until moving into Columbus as a child. Dave graduated from Columbus High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served as a machinist mate during the Vietnam War. Dave returned to Columbus where he worked for Behlen Mfg. Co. On Oct. 24, 1975, Dave married Linda Stoll at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Gresham. Dave worked for the City of Columbus in the street department and in the later years as a dispatcher for the City.

Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading, and in his retirement he took up woodburning. He was member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the American Legion.