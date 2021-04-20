David Shemek

David M. Shemek

November 21, 1951 - April 17, 2021

David M. Shemek, 69, of Columbus, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with a lunch at the Eagles Club to follow.

The Mass service on Thursday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

David Martin Shemek was born Nov. 21, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Martin and Dorothy (Niedzwiecki) Shemek. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1971 and attended Central Community College. Dave worked for Nielsen Chevrolet-Buick Company and then Ernst Auto Center in the sales and leasing department for 39 years until retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, Wagner Lake Committee and Cactus. Dave enjoyed four-wheeling on the river, Husker sports and his dog, Baxter. Since his retirement, Dave battled with the effects of the West Nile virus.