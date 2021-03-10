David Wurdinger

David Blake Wurdinger

April 29, 1954 - March 2, 2021

David Blake Wurdinger, 66, of Idaho City, Idaho, passed away March 2, 2021 in Boise, Idaho.

David was born April 29, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Eldon Arthur and Deloris Agnes Lensing Wurdinger. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, retiring as a master sergeant.

David is survived by his father, Eldon Arthur Wurdinger; his wife, Denice; daughters, Danielle Woodland, Sara Wurdinger and Cher Weiss; brothers, Doug Wurdinger and Dana Wurdinger; and sisters, Deanna Brandt and Denise Marr. David is also survived by seven grandchildren.

David enjoyed spending time in the mountains, hunting and fishing and, in his retirement years, was a volunteer firefighter.

Please visit David's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.