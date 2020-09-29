× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dean Brabec

July 21, 1945- September 25, 2020

Dean Brabec, 75, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center, after a five year battle with lung cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with Father Keith Rezac celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery, with military honors by the Howells American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Dean was born in Stanton County, Nebraska, on July 21, 1945, to Joseph and Vlasta (Krofta) Brabec. He attended District 38 and 49 country grade school in rural Clarkson through the eighth grade and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1963.

Dean entered the United States Army on Feb. 26, 1964, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 25, 1966. He received his basic training in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, and then was stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Dean received the Sharp Shooter Award and the Good Conduct Medal and held the rank of Specialist Fourth Class when discharged.