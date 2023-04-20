Dean Brabec

June 25, 1942 - April 17, 2023

Dean Brabec peacefully passed away in his home, in the company of his family, on April 17, 2023, in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Dean was born June 25, 1942, to Jerry and Martha (Hobza) Brabec in rural Stanton County, Nebraska. He attended a country schoolhouse until continuing his education at Clarkson High School and graduating in 1960.

On June 7, 1969, Dean married the love of his life, Shirley Jindra, at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson going on to have three children, Corey, Chris and Ryan.

In 1975 Dean realized his dream of becoming a farmer and, with Shirley, began his new life on a farm north of Schuyler. They remained on the farm until relocating to Columbus in 2005. He was then employed with Flexcon Inc. where he worked for 17 years until his retirement on Feb. 5, 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Brabec; three children, Corey Brabec, Chris (Nichole) Brabec and Ryan Brabec; four grandchildren; Sophia, Helena, Max and Jack; sister, Vera (Bernie) Wieman; brother, Gerald (Rita) Brabec; sisters-in-law, Arlene Brabec, Betty Hledik and Jeannette Jindra; brothers-in-law, Donald Votava, Adolph Jindra and Ronald (Marilyn) Jindra. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews who he had come to know so well over the years.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Martha Brabec; sister, Marlene Votava; brother, Edward Brabec; sisters-in-law, Sharon Brabec, Alma (Adolph) Podany, Viola (Charles) Suchan, Ruth (Carl) Seberg, Doris (Gary) McDonald, Mildred Jindra and Mary Jindra; brothers-in-law, Robert Jindra, Alden (Marilyn) Jindra, Richard (Myrtle) Jindra and Ken Hledik.

His hobbies (while not gardening many hours a week) included listening to polka music with his wife, discussing current events (and the Huskers) with his sons and playing checkers and hide-and-seek with his grand kids (while pretending not to notice when they were cheating).

Dean was beloved by all who knew him. He was a quiet, kind and understanding man who all of us should hope to aspire to in each day of our own lives.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.