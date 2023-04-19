Dean C. Brabec
Age 80
Dean C. Brabec, 80, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com