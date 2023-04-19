Dean C. Brabec

Age 80

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.