Dean Lopour

April 1, 1968 - March 23, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, at New Zion Presbyterian Church with Rev. Earl Underwood officiating. A "Reflection of Life" visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dean Lopour was born April 1, 1968, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Delaine (Voss) Lopour. He graduated from Clarkson High School in May 1986. On Sept. 9, 1989, he was united in marriage to Karen Graybill. Together this union gave him some of his proudest moments where he had three beautiful children: Tyler, Lacey and Klyn. He loved his family and was a true family man.

For 17 years he worked as a truck driver for Dlouhy Land and Cattle hauling feed and cattle for local farmers. He enjoyed visiting with all the farmers and other drivers that were waiting in line to load feed. Dean volunteered for the Clarkson youth baseball and softball program as a coach. He admired watching the young athletes grow and develop. Dean loved hunting, fishing and camping, along with anything to do with sports. He enjoyed when his friends would come over to hang out and visit. Dean was a good talker and great listener. He had a huge heart, he accepted everyone and always rooted for the underdog. He collected sports cards and sports memorabilia. Dean could tell you anything you wanted to know and more when it came to sports. He only lived for 52 short years but left a lasting impression on everyone he met.