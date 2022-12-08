Dean Melcher

Dean H. Melcher

April 27, 1938 - December 6, 2022

Dean H. Melcher, 84, of Monroe, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Cottonwood House in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is Friday 5-7 p.m. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the church. Visitation will continue Saturday at 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the St Patrick/Joseph Catholic Cemetery-rural Platte Center.

Dean was born April 27, 1938, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to Gilbert and Leota (Mueting) Melcher. He grew up on a farm south of Platte Center and then moved to Cornlea at the age of nine. He received his education at Humphrey High School. Dean was united in marriage to Linda Sawyer on July 27, 1957, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. He farmed northeast of Monroe from 1956-1977. He also worked at Lindsay Mfg. Foxley Grain, Columbus Steel and McMullen Trucking until his retirement.

Dean is survived by his son, Eric “Rick” (Brenda) Melcher of Aurora; son, Ron (Mari) Melcher of Monroe; son, Russell (Michelle) Melcher of Indio, California; daughter, Renee (Dan) Williams of Mayflower, Arkansas; son, Ryan (Gayla) Melcher of Aurora; daughter, Rachelle (Jim) Cowell of Monroe; son, Rodger (Kelsey) Melcher of Lincoln; 23 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents, Gilbert and Leota; son, Randall Melcher; brothers, Dennis, Glen and Delwin; and sister, Janice Herchenbach.