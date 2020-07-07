× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debra “Debbie” Adams

February 11, 1957-July 5, 2020

Debra “Debbie” Adams, 63, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday July 9, with a 6 p.m. Celebration of Her Life, all at McKown Funeral Home.

Debra “Debbie” Adams was born Feb. 11, 1957, in Columbus, to LeRoy and Maxine (Bernt) Iwanski. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1975. Debbie attended Platte College and went on to Dental Assistants School in Omaha. Debbie followed her life's passion of being a mom and being the best grandma to her beloved granddaughter. She dearly loved her children and family. She loved taking weekend trips to Lincoln to babysit her granddaughter, Addison. Their relationship was truly special.

Debbie worked for Dr. Mancuso for five years as a receptionist. She also worked at Rich Adams Automotive. Debbie served on the Parents Advisory Council at Williams Elementary for 10 years and also worked as a para-educator at Columbus Public Schools. For the last 10 years, Debbie has worked at ESU7.