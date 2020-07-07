Debra “Debbie” Adams
February 11, 1957-July 5, 2020
Debra “Debbie” Adams, 63, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday July 9, with a 6 p.m. Celebration of Her Life, all at McKown Funeral Home.
Debra “Debbie” Adams was born Feb. 11, 1957, in Columbus, to LeRoy and Maxine (Bernt) Iwanski. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1975. Debbie attended Platte College and went on to Dental Assistants School in Omaha. Debbie followed her life's passion of being a mom and being the best grandma to her beloved granddaughter. She dearly loved her children and family. She loved taking weekend trips to Lincoln to babysit her granddaughter, Addison. Their relationship was truly special.
Debbie worked for Dr. Mancuso for five years as a receptionist. She also worked at Rich Adams Automotive. Debbie served on the Parents Advisory Council at Williams Elementary for 10 years and also worked as a para-educator at Columbus Public Schools. For the last 10 years, Debbie has worked at ESU7.
Debbie was very spiritual and Christian based. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, and unofficially adopted many children and families throughout Columbus. Debbie was very generous, annually helping families in need with Christmas presents and always participated in Giving Tree Programs.
Debbie is survived by daughter, Stephanie Adams of Columbus; son, Aaron (Amanda) Adams of Lincoln; granddaughter, Addison Adams of Lincoln; father, LeRoy Iwanski of Columbus; brother, Randy Iwanski of Omaha; sister, Kathy (Chuck) Zywiec of Columbus; sister, Sue (Bryan) Hast of Columbus.
She is preceded in death by mother, Maxine Iwanski.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
