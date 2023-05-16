Debra (Kehler) Baker

July 12, 1952 - May 9, 2023

Debra "Debbie" Sue Baker passed away on May 9, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 70.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St. in Seward. Gathering of family and friends is 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 17 at Volzke Funeral Home. Funeral service is at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, also at the funeral home. Committal is Thursday, May 18 at Seward Cemetery, North Highway 15 in Seward.

Debbie was born on July 12, 1952, to Richard Lee and Wilma Jean (Bender) Kehler in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1971. On Dec. 2, 1972, Debbie was united in marriage to Garry Francis Baker in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a displayer for Home Interiors/Celebrating Home as an interior decorator for 38 years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved decorating for the holidays and making people's homes beautiful. She especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Wilma Jean Kehler of Lincoln; husband, Garry Baker of Lincoln; children, Rebecca (Harley) Middleton of Lincoln, Christopher Baker of Lincoln and Elizabeth (Daniel) Molsen of Seward; grandchildren, Nevyn and Corbin Middleton and Grayson and Aria Molsen; and siblings, Ronald Kehler, Connie Ramirez and Sandra Ferguson.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kehler; brother, Daniel Kehler; and grandparents, Alex and Alma Kehler and Carl and Helen Bender.

Memorials in care of Baker family.