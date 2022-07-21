Debra Smith

Debra Jean Smith

September 6, 1960 - July 19, 2022

Debra Jean Smith, 61, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha after a severe stroke and month-long battle with leukemia. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with Fr. Steve Emanuel celebrating the mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Debra "Deb" Jean Smith was born Sept. 6, 1960, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Mary Jean (Paprocki) and Melvin Schrant. Deb graduated from Humphrey High School and Columbus Community College where she became a licensed nurse.

On Aug. 12, 1989, Deb was united in marriage to Michael Smith at St. Francis Catholic Church. Deb and Mike raised their three daughters in Columbus. Deb worked as an LPN at the Columbus Manor and Prairie Village for many years. Deb enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, canning, plants, books, antiques, collecting dolls, rocks, and holy cards, making jean quilts, babysitting her grandson and great-nieces/nephews, talking on the phone with her daughters and sisters, helping her parents on the farm, and caring for her cat Piper.

Deb is survived by her husband, Mike Smith; daughter, Katherine (Jared) Werner; grandson, Arlo Werner; daughter, Molly (Kyle) Ebel; grandbaby Ebel due in December; daughter, Lyzz (Eric) Leise; sister, Sue (Dan) Pabian; father Melvin Schrant; sister, Jeanette (Doug) Macken; sister, Kathy (Tony) Klassen; brother, David (Julie) Schrant; brother, Joe (Ella) Schrant; sisters-in-law, Margaret Bragg (Edward), Marilyn Havel (Leonard), Maureen Baines (Larry), Melinda Brown (John P.), Monica Ahern (Chip) and Melanie Fechter (John F.); along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jean Schrant; sister-in-law, Mary Gerst; mother-in-law, Helen Smith; and father-in-law, Lawrence Smith.

Memorials to be left to the family's discretion.

