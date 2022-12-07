Dee Ann Divis

December 19, 1959 - November 22, 2022

Dee Ann Divis died Nov. 22, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia.

A vigil for Dee will take place on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home, 2922 13th St. Columbus NE, 68601. The funeral will be Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Appleton NE (1821 38 Rd) about 7 miles northeast of David City.

She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Dec. 19, 1959, to Tony and Jane Divis. Dee earned a bachelor's degree (graduated with distinction) in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and was a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Knight Science Journalism Fellow. Dee spent nearly 40 years in the Washington, D.C. area working for a number of publications as an investigative reporter specializing in Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and other position, navigation and timing systems (PNT). She covered the policies, emerging technologies and developments that shaped their futures.

During her prolific career, Dee Ann was the founder and editor of Navigation Outlook, which provided deep, original reporting on GPS and PNT technologies; editor of The Institute of Navigation (ION) newsletter, covering all aspects of PNT; freelance reporter for Al Jazeera covering commercial space, space exploration, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones and other related areas of technology, policy and markets; Washington editor/founding editor of Inside Unmanned Systems, reporting on unmanned technology sectors, government programs, policy issues and technology advances; contributing editor for Inside GNSS magazine in which she wrote regularly about navigation-related policy issues impacting satellite systems; assistant managing editor for the Washington Examiner covering news operations for the metropolitan daily newspaper; fellow for the Institute for Justice and Journalism; senior science and technology editor for United Press International; space section editor for AviationNow.com; and editor for Aerospace Daily's Space Business Today (McGraw Hill). Dee Ann's extensive work is easily found with a Google search on her name.

Dee won numerous awards for her writing, including the Robert D.G. Lewis Watchdog Award in 2012, the highest journalistic honor awarded by the Washington, D.C, chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists; and the Dateline Award for Washington Correspondent twice (2012-2013).

Although she loved D.C. and journalism, Dee's passion was for animals. No bird or squirrel ever went hungry in her yard. She befriended the shyest and most reluctant of stray cats, taking them for any medical care they might need. Over time, among others, this included Thistle, Squeak, Handsome Sam, Sonny and Luna.

Dee was one of those rare people with whom you could have deep life conversations: Why am I here? What should I be doing? What happens next? She was the eternal optimist. The glass wasn't just half-full; it was always overflowing. She believed she was capable of doing anything. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Dee is survived by her parents, Tony and Jane Divis of Columbus; brother and daughter-in-law, Dave and Deborah Divis of Omaha; brother, Dean Divis of Glens Falls, New York; and nieces and nephew, Brielle (Spencer), Basie and Miles Divis of Omaha.

Dee will be greatly missed by family, her many friends and associates she had the pleasure of working with over her successful career.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alley Cat Allies.

Animal Welfare League of Arlington.