DeeAnn Witthuhn
Age 62
DeeAnn Witthuhn, 62, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate. The visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser's in North Bend. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.
The burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, Nebraska.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159