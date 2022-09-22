Delbert Christensen

Delbert 'Del' L. Christensen

January 18, 1942 - September 19, 2022

Delbert “Del” L. Christensen, 80, formerly of Newman Grove, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Crete Area Medical Center surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the church with a 6 p.m. wake service.

Delbert Lee Christensen was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Clinton, Iowa, to Douglas and Lucille (Thompson) Christensen. Del attended St. Edward school until his Junior year at which time he transferred to Newman Grove, where he graduated in 1959. He attended Wayne State College, where he also played basketball. He then attended the California Institute of Technology. He was employed by Behlen Mfg. Co. as a draftsman and salesman in 1960. This would be where he and Mary would begin their life together.

Del married the love of his life Mariette Ann Arlt on Jan. 26, 1963, at Lindsay Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. To this union was born four children. Del later moved his family to join his father, Doug, at Christensen Construction Company in Newman Grove in 1978. They worked together until he consolidated his company in 1990 with B-D Construction in Columbus. He worked at B-D Construction until he retired in 2004. Del and Mary relocated to Crete in 2007, where he resided until his death. Del spent his retirement playing golf and making custom golf clubs. He especially enjoyed the Albion Country Club, golfing with his kids and grandkids and spending time in nature any chance he could.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Mariette of Crete; sons, Allen (Gina McWilliams) of Humphrey; their children, Tyler, Cody (Paige) and their son, Connor (great-grandchild) and Jade; Doug (Cindy Mindrup) of Wayne and their children, Matthew and Clay; and daughter, Tammy (Ron) Schroeder of Crete and their children Luke, Danny and Lindsay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Lucille Christensen; and his premature daughter, Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: levanderfuneralhome.com