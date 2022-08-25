Della Bartushock

December 17, 1943 - August 15, 2022

Della was born in Stromsburg, Nebraska, on Dec. 17, 1943. She grew up on her family farm until she met and married the love of her life, Joe Bartushock, on June 16, 1962. They lived in Columbus, Nebraska, and were members of St. Anthony Catholic Church. They raised three children, Nick, Frank and Polly.

Until she retired, Della was an insurance agent and receptionist with the Shanahan Insurance Agency.

Della enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren, Hannah, Landon and Logan. She enjoyed camping and her adventures with Joe took her all over the country filling her life with joy and laughter. The snowbirds finally migrated permanently to Apache Junction, Arizona, in 2015. She stayed active living life to the fullest until her passing on Aug. 15, 2022.

She was truly loved and will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Della is preceded in death by her parents, George and Dolores Lux; her brother, Larry Lux; and her son, Nick Bartushock.