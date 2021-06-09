Della May Ksiazek

Della May (Schott) Ksiazek

November 17, 1922 – June 7, 2021

Della May (Schott) Ksiazek, 98, of Central City, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Central City, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Della May (Whited) Ksiazek was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Nov. 17, 1922. In August 1923, she was adopted by Frank and Myrtle (Harris) Whited of Silver Creek. She started her education at a country school west of Silver Creek with her mother as her teacher. The family soon moved to Silver Creek because of her father's failing health.

Della May was very active in music at school and church. She graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1939, after which she taught country school in Polk and Merrick counties for three years.