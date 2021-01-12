Delores Jaixen

Delores F. Jaixen
January 22, 1936 - January 2, 2021
Delores F. Jaixen, 84, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, also at the church. Burial will be in the Sts. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. The vigil service on Thursday and the Mass service on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Delores F. (Bolton) Jaixen was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Colfax County to Guy W. and Olga R. (Svehla) Bolton. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1953. Delores was united in marriage to Donald E. Jaixen on Nov. 17, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. To this union four children were born. The couple lived in the Platte Center area their entire married life.
Delores was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Parry Post 283, where she was a member for 57 years. She was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church and was involved in St Ann's society, rosary crusade, quilting club and taught religious education. She was also the member of several card clubs and especially enjoyed her children, grand and great-grandchildren. We won't be able to see an angel or hummingbird and not think of her as those were two of her favorite things.
Delores enjoyed traveling with her husband, Donald, until his death in 2001 and also enjoyed many trips to Texas.
She is survived by her sons, Alan Jaixen of Platte Center, Dale (Janet) Jaixen of Platte Center and James (Joyce) Jaixen of Lincoln; daughter, Sandy (Grant) Monie of Kearney; 10 grandchildren, Thomas (Leanna) Jaixen, Carrie Jaixen, Lindsey Jaixen, Amanda Jaixen, Allison Jaixen, Chris Jaixen, Sean (Liz) Jaixen, Jamie (Nick) Laswell, Josie (Finance Julian Mendoza) Jaixen and Gavin Monie; six great-grandchildren, Carson, Madeline and Anna Jaixen, Teagan Jaixen, Jaxen and Remy Laswell; brother, Kenneth Bolton of Richland; brother-in-law, Carroll (Bev) Jaixen of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E Jaixen; father, Guy W. Bolton; mother, Olga R (Svehla) Bolton-Bukacek; stepfather, Adolph Bukacek; father-in-law, John Jaixen; mother-in-law, Eulalia Jaixen; sister, Phyllis Burritt; brothers-in-law, George Burritt and Marvin Jaixen; and sisters-in-law, Esther Bolton, Donna Bolton and Elaine Jaixen.
Memorials may be directed to the Platte Center Auxiliary, Platte Center Fire/Rescue Department or the donor's choice.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com