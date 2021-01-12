Delores Jaixen

Delores F. Jaixen

January 22, 1936 - January 2, 2021

Delores F. Jaixen, 84, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, also at the church. Burial will be in the Sts. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. The vigil service on Thursday and the Mass service on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Delores F. (Bolton) Jaixen was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Colfax County to Guy W. and Olga R. (Svehla) Bolton. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1953. Delores was united in marriage to Donald E. Jaixen on Nov. 17, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. To this union four children were born. The couple lived in the Platte Center area their entire married life.