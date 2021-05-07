Delores Koliha

Delores M. Koliha

August 5, 1933 - May 5, 2021

Delores M. Koliha, 87, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. Interment is in the Holy Cross Cemetery at rural Schuyler.

Delores M. Koliha was born Aug. 5, 1933, to James P. and Clara M. (Eller) Casey. She attended Schuyler Central High School. Delores was united in marriage to Adrian Koliha of Schuyler, Nebraska. She worked on the family farm and spent most of her time raising her five children and spoiling 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and unwavering faith in God. Late in life she was employed by Region IV Services, where her kind and giving spirit focused on working with the developmentally disabled.