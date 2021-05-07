Delores Koliha

Delores M. Koliha
August 5, 1933 - May 5, 2021
Delores M. Koliha, 87, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. Interment is in the Holy Cross Cemetery at rural Schuyler.
Delores M. Koliha was born Aug. 5, 1933, to James P. and Clara M. (Eller) Casey. She attended Schuyler Central High School. Delores was united in marriage to Adrian Koliha of Schuyler, Nebraska. She worked on the family farm and spent most of her time raising her five children and spoiling 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and unwavering faith in God. Late in life she was employed by Region IV Services, where her kind and giving spirit focused on working with the developmentally disabled.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Carol (Dan) Hastings of Schuyler, Nebraska; son, Ron (Jean) Koliha of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Kevin (Leslie) Koliha of Schuyler, Nebraska; daughter, Lenore Koliha of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Sherry (Kenny) Kresha of Osceola, Nebraska; sister, Marguerite Brodecky of West Point, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Casey of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Scotto di Palumbo, Clint Hastings, Richelle (Brian) Miller, Jackie (Jeremy) Franklin, Kyle Koliha, Jared (Kayla) Koliha, Chris (Brooke) Koliha, Kerri Jo (Scott) Hoppe, Brent Koliha, Kristi (Cory) Nelson and Kendra Kresha; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, James and Lawrence Casey; and three sisters, Helen Sharp, Marjorie Schimonitz and Janice in infancy.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com