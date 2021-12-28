Delores Mausbach

August 12, 1924 - December 24, 2021

Delores Mausbach, 97, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Prairie Village in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore Church. Graveside services are at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Delores Helen Mausbach was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Anton and Amelia (Kosch) Sueper. She grew up on a farm by Lindsay and attended schools and church in St. Bernard. Delores was united in marriage to James Mausbach on April 15, 1952, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey. They farmed until moving to Columbus in 1992. Delores was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She loved dancing, cooking and an occasional trip to the casino.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Laura Brandl of Humphrey; son, Kenneth Mausbach of Lincoln; daughter, Alice (Mike) Sprunk of Platte Center; son, Gary (Joan) Mausbach of Humphrey; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Florene Mausbach of Columbus.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Mausbach; parents, Anton and Amelia Sueper; brother, Francis Sueper; sister, Alma Groch; brother, Ben Sueper; and son-in-law, Mel Brandl.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family for later designation.