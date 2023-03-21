October 30, 1936—March 18, 2023

Delores Sempek, 86, of Columbus, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service also at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Delores was born Oct. 30, 1936, in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Carl and Theodosia (Micek) Sempek. She received her education at District #42 near Lindsay. She was a longtime employee of Becton-Dickinson until her retirement. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, Ladies of The Lord, Hospital Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary and B-D Alumni. She enjoyed bowling and volunteering.

Delores is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Smyth of Santa Rose, California; in-laws, Dorothea Sempek of Monroe, Genevieve Sempek of Columbus and Ray Moritz of Columbus; along with many nieces, nephews and great ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Theodosia; siblings and spouses, Francis (John) Ziemba, Edward Sempek, Angeline (Martin) Placzek, Bernice (Leonard) Drozd, Joe (Inez) Sempek, Steve Sempek and Rose Moritz; and niece, Denise Drozd Klassen.

