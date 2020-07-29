× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deloris Ann (Nekl) Svoboda

February 7, 1934-March 16, 2020

Deloris Ann (Nekl) Svoboda, 86, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away at Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville, Iowa on March 16, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 30, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska.

Deloris was born an only child on Feb. 7, 1934, to George and Anna Nekl in Surprise. She was baptized on Feb. 15, 1934, at Sacred Heart Church in Shelby, with Emil and Cecilia Vrbka as her sponsors. Deloris was a 1952 graduate of St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus. After high school, Deloris attended dental assistant school followed by beauty school in Chicago. After beauty school, Deloris worked as a dental assistant in Columbus, where she met Dennis. On March 2, 1957, Deloris married Dennis Svoboda at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. From this marriage, their four children, Doreen, Darlisa, Donny and Dale, were born.