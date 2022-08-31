Denise Wolfe Aug 31, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Denise WolfeSeptember 23, 1962 - August 29, 2022 Tags Denise Wolfe Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Severe flooding destroys livelihoods in India Princess Diana ‘was planning U.S. move weeks before death’: 'There is nothing I can do in the UK' Princess Diana ‘was planning U.S. move weeks before death’: 'There is nothing I can do in the UK' Dementia-stricken woman dies after senior home serves her dishwashing liquid in California Dementia-stricken woman dies after senior home serves her dishwashing liquid in California Rudy Giuliani: Police officers are ‘having a hard time’ because they can’t punch people anymore Rudy Giuliani: Police officers are ‘having a hard time’ because they can’t punch people anymore