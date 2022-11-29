Dennis Bruns

Dennis D. Bruns

September 26, 1934 – November 12, 2022

Dennis retired from the U.P. Railroad after 35 years of service, he then became a realtor for Long Realty.

Preceded in death by daughter, Vicki Lynn Gillespie.

Survived by wife, Betty Bruns; daughter, Catherine (Mark) Sauer; son, Brian (Jennifer) Bruns; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Gathering of family and friends is Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).

