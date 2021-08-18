Dennis “Bud” Steiner

December 15, 1926 - August 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until the service time on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the church. Interment with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard is in All Saints Cemetery. The services will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dennis P. Steiner was born Dec. 15, 1926, to William and Erna (Thomas) Steiner. He graduated from St. Francis High School in Humphrey in 1945. In May of 1945, Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army. After serving in World War II in Europe, Bud was honorably discharged in 1946. When he returned from the service, Bud started his 40-plus year career at Behlen Mfg. Co. On May 30, 1958, he was united in marriage to Betty Oberhauser at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Bud was a devoted member of St. Bonaventure Church, where he served Mass, became one of the parish's first EMEs and participated in the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. In his free time, Bud loved bowling. He was even inducted into the Columbus Bowling Hall of Fame.