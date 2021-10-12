Dennis “Denny” Podany

November 24, 1938 – October 8, 2021

Dennis “Denny” Podany, 82, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

Dennis Podany was born Nov. 24, 1938, to Anton and Libbie (Stoklasa) Podany on the family farm, north of Clarkson. He attended country school in Stanton County and graduated from Clarkson High School. After graduating high school, Denny attended the University of Nebraska. On Aug. 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to Jane Yosten at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. He was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, where he participated in Holy Name.

Denny worked for many years as a professional land surveyor for NPPD. He served as the president and lifetime member of Professional Surveyors Association of Nebraska. Through his career and professional connections, Denny was privileged to be appointed by several governors to serve on the Nebraska Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors from 1984-2003. He was appointed by Gov. Johanns as an admiral of the Nebraska Navy.

Denny was an artist, a baseball coach, a barber, a carpenter, an electrician, a farmer and a plumber. He was a chainman and chairman, husband, dad and proud papa; a man of faith and family.

He was a wunderkind. He innately seemed to know how to do almost anything.

He loved to ski, golf and was a master angler fisherman, a classic car owner and hotrod enthusiast. One of his passions was researching family genealogy. Denny loved to travel and to attend extended family gatherings. He worked hard and played harder. He encouraged you and was your number one fan.

He will be missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Thanks, Papa Podany.

Denny is survived by his wife, Jane Podany of Columbus; son, Chris (Sandra) Podany of Lincoln; daughter, Kim (Mark) McBride of Valley; son, Paul (Sherry Tichroew) Podany of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Nate (Kaitie) Podany, Dr. Anthony (Sarah) Podany, CJ (Dani) Podany, Cody McBride and Shelby McBride; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Marvin (Janet) Podany of Clarkson.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.