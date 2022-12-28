Dennis Johansen

Dennis Leon Johansen

January 22, 1942 - December 22, 2022

Dennis Leon Johansen, 80, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 22, 2022, at Annie Jeffrey Hospital in Osceola.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Ted Pearson officiating.

Dennis was born Jan. 22, 1942, to Arthur and Alice (Kershaw) Johansen in Shelby, Nebraska. He attended country school at Polk County District 68 and Osceola Public Schools. In December 1959 he joined the U.S. Navy and served through January 1963 on the USS Midway and the USS Norton Sound.

On June 5, 1965 he married Jackie Rutter. To this union three children were born. They divorced in 1986.

Dennis and Jackie purchased the grocery store in Osceola in 1973. It was Johansen's Jack and Jill for 10 years until they sold the store in 1983. Over the years Denny also worked construction, drove truck, farmed and raised cattle, delivered buses, and transported Burlington railroad workers. His final job before retiring in 2003 was with the Nebraska Department of Roads in York where he made many new friends.

In 1986 Dennis trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He read his Bible faithfully and was always writing down notes (on whatever piece of paper he could find…) as he studied Scripture and listened to Charles Stanley and other Bible teachers. He also had the opportunity to work for Pointman Ministries, a ministry organization that served veterans and their families.

Survivors include his son, Kyle (Renate) Johansen of Stromsburg; daughter, Roni (Mike Branting) of Stromsburg; son, Toby (Trisha) Johansen of Osceola; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson; brothers, Bill (Nadine) Johansen and Jerry (Janet) Johansen of Osceola; sisters, Joan (Jim) Sterup of Stromsburg and Dorothy Cole of Columbus; sister-in-law JoAnn Donelson of Stromsburg; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene (Jinx) Johansen, Robert Johansen and his wife Marjorie; sister, Patricia Richards and husband David; and brother-in-law, Gene Cole.

To honor Dennis' request, a private family burial was held Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Osceola Cemetery.

Dubas Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.