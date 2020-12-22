Dennis John Laska

August 26, 1929 - December 18, 2020

A private immediate family vigil and mass of Christian burial will be held. The vigil and funeral mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page for the extended family and public. Livestreaming will begin at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, for the Mass. A public burial with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, Nebraska, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dennis Laska was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Genoa, Nebraska, to John and Rose (Drozd) Laska. He graduated from St. Edward High School, Nebraska. Dennis served in the U.S. Army Company “B” 7th Corp. 321 Sig. Bn. in Germany during the Korean War from 1951-1953. On May 29, 1962, Dennis married Delores Prososki at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Krakow, Nebraska. The couple made their home farming south of Lindsay, Nebraska. Four children were born to this union: Daniel, Caroline, Audrey and Brenda. In addition to farming, Dennis was an O's Gold/Asgrow seed dealer, honored to be the Company “B” yearly reunion correspondence manager, a member and president of the Lindsay Co-op Board and a Newman Grove Public Schools Steering Committee member. Dennis was very proud of his Polish heritage and visited relatives in Poland on two occasions. Dennis and Delores retired from farming in 1994 and moved to Columbus, Nebraska. Dennis was an active member of the American Legion Hartman Post 84 and VFW Columbus Post 3704. Dennis loved working at the American Legion's weekly fish and chicken fries. Dennis and Delores enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels, singing as members of the St. Anthony's funeral choir and attending morning coffee with good friends at McDonald's.