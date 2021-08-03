Dennis Nelson
Age 77
Dennis Nelson, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, after a short illness.
Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at noon at the VFW on Aug. 4. Memorials may be given to AMVETS or family choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.