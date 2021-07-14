Dennis Nelson

December 20, 1943- July 11, 2021.

Dennis Nelson, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, after a short illness.

Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at noon at the VFW Aug. 4, 2021.

Dennis Nelson was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ronald and Nellie (Jarrett) Nelson. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1962 and began his military career on May 7, 1964. Dennis served in the Army Reserves and National Guard for 22 years. Dennis was past commander of Hartman Post 84 and was a member of the honor guard, and AMVETS.

Dennis was united in marriage to Beverly Heibel on Feb. 24, 1968. To this union five children were born – Mark, Michael, Erik, Lorena and Kimberly. Dennis retired from Behlen Mfg. Co., and then went to work at New World Inn for a number of years. He worked for Walmart for seven years, and Menards for seven years, and enjoyed working as a “DJ” for KLIR/KKOT on the weekends.