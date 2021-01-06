Dennis Potter

October 1, 1946 – December 30, 2020

Dennis Potter, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly at home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, and a funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Both will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas. To view the livestreaming of the funeral and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family please go to www.johnsoncountychapel.com.

He was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Oct. 1, 1946, to Donald and Katherine (Mullen) Potter.

Dennis graduated high school in New Hampton, Iowa, in 1964 after the family relocated there in 1961. After graduation, he was enlisted in the United States Navy from January 1965 through May 1968 as a sonar technician and proudly served on the USS Stormes Destroyer.

Upon discharge, Dennis rejoined his family for a short time in Fullerton, Nebraska, before starting his career at Sperry New Holland in Grand Island, Nebraska. It was there that he met his wife, Jean (Masek) Potter, and the two were united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1969.