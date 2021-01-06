Dennis Potter
October 1, 1946 – December 30, 2020
Dennis Potter, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly at home on Dec. 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, and a funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Both will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas. To view the livestreaming of the funeral and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family please go to www.johnsoncountychapel.com.
He was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Oct. 1, 1946, to Donald and Katherine (Mullen) Potter.
Dennis graduated high school in New Hampton, Iowa, in 1964 after the family relocated there in 1961. After graduation, he was enlisted in the United States Navy from January 1965 through May 1968 as a sonar technician and proudly served on the USS Stormes Destroyer.
Upon discharge, Dennis rejoined his family for a short time in Fullerton, Nebraska, before starting his career at Sperry New Holland in Grand Island, Nebraska. It was there that he met his wife, Jean (Masek) Potter, and the two were united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1969.
The following year, they welcomed their daughter, Kathy. Besides Grand Island, Dennis and his family resided in Columbus, Nebraska, where he also worked for New Holland, and later located to Overland Park, Kansas. While continuing his career as a plant production supervisor for Libby Corporation and, later, Fixtures Furniture, he also received a bachelor's degree from Mid-America Nazarene College.
Dennis had a passion for Nebraska football, aviation, history, the U.S. Military, and loved to travel, especially to California and Hawaii. A lover of the outdoors, he was meticulous about his lawn and landscape and enjoyed home projects. There was no doubt his first love was his family.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean; daughter, Kathy (Mark) Johnson of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Sharon (Corwin) Klages of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brothers, Don Potter of Overland Park, Kansas, and Wendel (Karen) Potter of Lakeland, Florida; brother-in-law, John Masek; as well as many special nieces and nephews. He was the proud "Papa" to his granddaughter, Karlyn Johnson.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.